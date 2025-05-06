Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Competition for Minerals Should Respect Rights and the Environment

By Human Rights Watch
Nickel mining in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, March 29, 2023. Governments around the world are increasingly competing for so-called critical" minerals. The United States, the European Union, and China have all recently negotiated agreements with producer countries seeking the lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and other minerals used in renewable energy technologies, the defense industry, and the chips used to power artificial intelligence.Many of the world's mineral deposits, however, are found…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
