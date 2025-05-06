Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Solar power in Zambia: ‘If it works for my neighbour, I’ll try it too’

By Hillary Chanda, Lecturer and PhD candidate: Energy & Environmental Engineering Research Group, University of Reading
Chris Harty, Dean of the School of the Built Environment and Architecture and Professor of Technology and Organisation, London South Bank University
Eugene Mohareb, Associate Professor in Sustainable Urban Systems, University of Reading
Michael Peters, Lecturer in Energy Policy, University of Reading
New research has found that rural Zambians are much more likely to adopt solar power if they see it working for their neighbours.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
