Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African women at higher risk of pre-eclampsia - a dangerous pregnancy complication

By Annettee Nakimuli, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Makerere University
Pre-eclampsia is a danger to pregnant women. It’s a complication characterised by high blood pressure and organ damage, arising during the second half of pregnancy, in labour or in the first week after delivery.

It plays a major role in about 16% of the deaths of pregnant women in sub-Saharan Africa.

And…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solar power in Zambia: ‘If it works for my neighbour, I’ll try it too’
~ Friedrich Merz confirmed as Germany’s chancellor – but betrayal by MPs in a secret ballot means he starts from a position of weakness
~ AI therapy may help with mental health, but innovation should never outpace ethics
~ Tove Jansson: lessons in life from her beloved Moomin characters
~ The UK is falling behind in tackling microplastic pollution – here are three ways the government can catch up
~ Why a hotline is needed to help bring India and Pakistan back from the brink of a disastrous war
~ Currency controls and debt in Argentina: the stakes are high if Milei’s latest economic gamble doesn’t pay off
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder harms relationships for both sufferers and their partners – new study
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: there’s growing evidence that expanding the UK’s sugar levy could help tackle obesity
~ Alzheimer’s: certain combinations of prescription drugs may slow progression of the disease, says mice study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter