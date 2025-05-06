The UK is falling behind in tackling microplastic pollution – here are three ways the government can catch up
By Antaya March, Director - Global Plastics Policy Centre, University of Portsmouth
Stephanie Northen, Research Associate, Revolution Plastics, University of Portsmouth
Microplastics – fragments of plastic smaller than 5mm – are accumulating in the environment. They’re found in soil, water, food, even in human lungs, placentas and blood. These plastic particles shed from items we use daily, such as synthetic clothes, tyres, plastic packaging and paint.
Scientists, medical professionals and environmental bodies have raised growing concern about the potential impacts of microplastics on environments and human health. Studies suggest that microplastics could affect soil health,
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 6, 2025