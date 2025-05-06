Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a hotline is needed to help bring India and Pakistan back from the brink of a disastrous war

By Syed Ali Zia Jaffery, Deputy Director at the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research, University of Lahore
Nicholas John Wheeler, Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science and International Studies and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at BASIC, University of Birmingham
Two weeks after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India and Pakistan are getting perilously close to a dangerous military confrontation.

Pakistan carried out two missile tests in three days over the weekend of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solar power in Zambia: ‘If it works for my neighbour, I’ll try it too’
~ African women at higher risk of pre-eclampsia - a dangerous pregnancy complication
~ Friedrich Merz confirmed as Germany’s chancellor – but betrayal by MPs in a secret ballot means he starts from a position of weakness
~ AI therapy may help with mental health, but innovation should never outpace ethics
~ Tove Jansson: lessons in life from her beloved Moomin characters
~ The UK is falling behind in tackling microplastic pollution – here are three ways the government can catch up
~ Currency controls and debt in Argentina: the stakes are high if Milei’s latest economic gamble doesn’t pay off
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder harms relationships for both sufferers and their partners – new study
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: there’s growing evidence that expanding the UK’s sugar levy could help tackle obesity
~ Alzheimer’s: certain combinations of prescription drugs may slow progression of the disease, says mice study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter