Why a hotline is needed to help bring India and Pakistan back from the brink of a disastrous war
By Syed Ali Zia Jaffery, Deputy Director at the Center for Security, Strategy and Policy Research, University of Lahore
Nicholas John Wheeler, Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science and International Studies and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at BASIC, University of Birmingham
Two weeks after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, India and Pakistan are getting perilously close to a dangerous military confrontation.
Pakistan carried out two missile tests in three days over the weekend of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 6, 2025