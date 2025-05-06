Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder harms relationships for both sufferers and their partners – new study

By Sophie Hodgetts, Assistant Professor in Psychology, Durham University
An estimated 2% of people who menstruate are thought to have premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). The condition causes severe emotional, mental and physical symptoms in the week or two before a person’s menstrual cycle – including brain fog, stomach cramps, bloating, mood swings, anger, sadness, low self-worth, anxiety and even thoughts of suicide.

Although…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solar power in Zambia: ‘If it works for my neighbour, I’ll try it too’
~ African women at higher risk of pre-eclampsia - a dangerous pregnancy complication
~ Friedrich Merz confirmed as Germany’s chancellor – but betrayal by MPs in a secret ballot means he starts from a position of weakness
~ AI therapy may help with mental health, but innovation should never outpace ethics
~ Tove Jansson: lessons in life from her beloved Moomin characters
~ The UK is falling behind in tackling microplastic pollution – here are three ways the government can catch up
~ Why a hotline is needed to help bring India and Pakistan back from the brink of a disastrous war
~ Currency controls and debt in Argentina: the stakes are high if Milei’s latest economic gamble doesn’t pay off
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: there’s growing evidence that expanding the UK’s sugar levy could help tackle obesity
~ Alzheimer’s: certain combinations of prescription drugs may slow progression of the disease, says mice study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter