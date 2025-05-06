Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights Groups Spotlight Russia’s Abuses in Crimea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Crimean Tatars holding their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building on February 26, 2014, in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Crimea. © 2014 Baz Ratner/Reuters A series of policy discussions and events in Brussels between May 12-16, 2025, will spotlight the grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law Russia has committed since it began occupying Crimea in 2014.These abuses, which Human Rights Watch and other groups have been documenting for 11 years, require urgent attention, particularly in the context of the ongoing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
