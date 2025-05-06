Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even a capped, time-limited youth visa scheme would be of value to young people in the UK and EU

By Johanna L. Waters, Professor of Human Geography, UCL
More than 60 Labour MPs have signed a letter calling on the government to support a youth mobility agreement with the EU.

The letter called for a visa scheme that would be time limited and capped. This would be in line with other youth mobility agreements that the UK has with a number of countries and territories, including Australia and South Korea.


© The Conversation -
