Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia and Turkey are wielding religion as soft power – but one patriarch is standing in their way

By Katie Kelaidis, Research Fellow Institute of Orthodox Christian Studies, University of Cambridge
Russia and Turkey’s international religious influence relies on a specific national narrative – one that is challenged by the Patriarchate of Constantinople.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valentin-Yves Mudimbe: the philosopher who reshaped how the world thinks about Africa
~ Even a capped, time-limited youth visa scheme would be of value to young people in the UK and EU
~ The timeless appeal of We’ll Meet Again underscores people’s need for sentimentality
~ How a community-focused vision for net zero can revive local economies
~ Trump likes to know where his suits come from. His tariffs could now upend the world’s fashion supply chains
~ Intermittent fasting: is it the calories or carbs that count?
~ The growing threat to U.S. democracy will literally cost lives
~ Ancient Mars may have had a carbon cycle − a new study suggests the red planet may have once been warmer, wetter and more favorable for life
~ Running with a stroller: 2 biomechanics researchers on how it affects your form − and risk of injury
~ Predictive policing AI is on the rise − making it accountable to the public could curb its harmful effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter