Why do some people get a curved back as they age and what can I do to avoid it?
By Jakub Mesinovic, Research Fellow at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
David Scott, Associate Professor (Research) and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Deakin University
As we age, it’s common to notice posture changes: shoulders rounding, head leaning forward, back starting to curve. You might associate this with older adults and wonder: will this happen to me? Can I prevent it?
It’s sometimes called “hunchback” or “roundback”, but the medical term for a curved back is kyphosis.
When the curve is beyond what’s considered normal (greater than 40 degrees), we refer to this as hyperkyphosis. In more severe…
