Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Gender quotas are the only way for the Liberals to go: Simon Birmingham

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberals’ former Senate leader Simon Birmingham has warned the party that serious changes will be needed to better reflect modern Australia.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
