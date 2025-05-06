Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Office design isn’t keeping up with post-COVID work styles - here’s what workers really want

By Ozgur Gocer, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Richard de Dear, Director, Indoor Environmental Quality Laboratory, University of Sydney
Thomas Parkinson, Lecturer, University of Sydney
Flexible work has become the new norm, despite the best efforts of companies calling workers back to the office.

Some employers assume that a return to the old ways of working is both possible and desirable. But for many workers, their perception of the office environment has changed.

According to our new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
