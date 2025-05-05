Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did sport become so popular? The ancient history of a modern obsession

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
There’s nothing new about our modern obsession with playing and watching sports – they were popular in ancient Greek and Roman times too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
