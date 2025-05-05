Tolerance.ca
Can a wooden spoon really stop a pot from boiling over? Here’s the science

By Jay Deagon, Senior Lecturer of Home Economics, CQUniversity Australia
Gemma Mann, Senior Lecturer in Access and Equity in Education, CQUniversity Australia
One moment, your spaghetti is happily bubbling away in the pot. A minute later, after busying yourself with something else, you turn around to find a hot mess all over your stove.

Boiling liquid can rocket up very quickly, and we often only have a split second to act. But are there ways to prevent the pot boiling over in the first place? One kitchen hack you may have seen on social media is to place a wooden spoon across the top of the pot.

Does it work? As with many kitchen science questions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
