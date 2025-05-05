Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Climate disasters increasing risks of death and disease amongst children and older people – new report

By Amnesty International
Pakistan’s healthcare and disaster response systems are failing to meet the needs of children and older people who are most at risk of death and disease amid extreme weather events related to climate change, Amnesty International said in a new report. Uncounted: Invisible deaths of older people and children during climate disasters in Pakistan documents […] The post Pakistan: Climate disasters increasing risks of death and disease amongst children and older people – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


