Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crikey, ChatGPT’s gone bush! How AI is learning the art of Aussie slang

By Ross Yates, Lecturer, Project Management, Edith Cowan University
Ever tried to explain why a sausage would be referred to as a “snag” while overseas, or why the toilet is the “dunny”? If you found this challenging, spare a thought for large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, which have to contend with slang terms from all over the world.

Is it possible for AI to decipher the strange “code” that is Australian slang, given all the nuance and cultural references loaded into it?

Cracking the code


LLMs don’t “understand”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
