Labour is still gendered – and women are still getting a raw deal in the workplace

By Hannah Forsyth, Adjunct Associate Professor in History, University of New England
Cordelia Fine’s Patriarchy Inc. demonstrates that inequality is a result of policies, written and unwritten, within workplaces and across the economy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
