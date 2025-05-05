What are the key risk factors for developing knee osteoarthritis? We reviewed the evidence
By Christina Abdel Shaheed, Associate Professor, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
David Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of Sydney
Lyn March, Liggins Professor of Rheumatology and Musculosketal Epidemiology Medicine, Northern Clinical School, University of Sydney
Vicky Duong, Research Fellow, Kolling Institute of Medical Research, University of Sydney
A new review has identified more than 150 factors that influence the risk of knee osteoarthritis. These are the key ones to consider.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 5, 2025