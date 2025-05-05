Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor has the chance to do something big in its second term. What policy reforms should it take on?

By Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Helen Hodgson, Professor, Curtin Law School and Curtin Business School, Curtin University
Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Voice, closing the gap, tax reform and better mental health services are some of the suggested policy reforms the Labor government should pursue in its second termThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
~ Mark Carney heads to Washington: His visit with Trump kicks off high-wire politics in Canada
