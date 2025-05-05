Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Return to Democracy Suffers New Blow

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protesting the junta's decision to ban political parties at the Palais de la Culture in Bamako, Mali, April 29, 2025. © 2025 Private In yet another blow to democracy in Mali, the country’s Council of Ministers on April 30, 2025, effectively banned all political parties. The previous day, a national conference organized by Mali’s military junta had recommended that Gen. Assimi Goïta remain as president until 2030 and that all political parties be dissolved.Goïta, who took power in a 2021 coup, has repeatedly promised to hold elections but constantly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI systems are built on English – but not the kind most of the world speaks
~ Crikey, ChatGPT’s gone bush! How AI is learning the art of Aussie slang
~ Labour is still gendered – and women are still getting a raw deal in the workplace
~ What are the key risk factors for developing knee osteoarthritis? We reviewed the evidence
~ We’ve heard the promises. Now it’s up to Labor to deliver its housing, wages and other economic policies
~ Labor has the chance to do something big in its second term. What policy reforms should it take on?
~ Bangladeshi Women’s Rights Opposed by Hardline Religious Groups
~ Top African Rights Court to Consider States’ Climate Obligations
~ Torture, Death of a Ukrainian Journalist in Russian Custody
~ Mark Carney heads to Washington: His visit with Trump kicks off high-wire politics in Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter