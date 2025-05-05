Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi Women’s Rights Opposed by Hardline Religious Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A candlelight vigil marks International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. © 2021 Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via AP Photo On Saturday, nearly 20,000 supporters of the Islamist organization Hefazat-e-Islam rallied in the streets of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, to protest, among other issues, proposed government reforms to support gender equality and women’s rights.The protesters, who claimed that “men and women can never be equal,” were opposing reforms recommended by the country’s Women’s Affairs Reform Commission. The commission was established…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
