Top African Rights Court to Consider States’ Climate Obligations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers fetch water from a makeshift borehole during a drought in Mudzi, Zimbabwe, July 2, 2024. © 2024 Aaron Ufumeli/AP Photo A coalition of African lawyers and civil society groups has asked the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights for an advisory opinion on 55 African Union member states’ human rights duties in the climate emergency.Led by the Pan African Lawyers Union and the African Climate Platform, an alliance of frontline communities and human rights defenders, the May 2 petition asks the court to interpret states’ human rights obligations under…


