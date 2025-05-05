Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Torture, Death of a Ukrainian Journalist in Russian Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A commemoration Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna who died in Russian captivity, Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 11, 2024. © 2024 Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Viktoriia Roshchyna, a 27-year-old Ukrainian investigative journalist, disappeared in the Russia-occupied part of the Zaporizka region of Ukraine in August 2023. A year later, she called her family from Russian custody. That was the only time they heard from their daughter after her disappearance.During that call in August 2024, Roshchyna…


© Human Rights Watch -
~ Mark Carney heads to Washington: His visit with Trump kicks off high-wire politics in Canada
