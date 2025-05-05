Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mark Carney heads to Washington: His visit with Trump kicks off high-wire politics in Canada

By Thomas Klassen, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
In the coming months, Canada’s political leaders and their parties face difficult circumstances — most importantly, how Mark Carney manages the relationship with Donald Trump.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I got sent something of people shooting themselves’ – research shows young people can’t avoid harmful content online
~ Menopause symptoms may be critical to understanding Alzheimer’s disease risk in women
~ Lessons from the fashion industry: Why some DEI efforts fail to resonate with consumers
~ Mark Carney wants to make Canada an energy superpower — but what will be sacrificed for that goal?
~ City police in South Africa’s capital have a bad image – how to fix it
~ Investing in agriculture reduces poverty and inequality: economic model finds the best funding mix for 10 African countries
~ 30 years of free basic education in Ghana: a report card
~ Marine fossil found in South Africa is one of a kind, thanks to unusual preservation
~ How industrial diversity affects local employment growth in France
~ To the brink and back: How near-death experiences can change how people work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter