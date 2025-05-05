Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Menopause symptoms may be critical to understanding Alzheimer’s disease risk in women

By Jasper Crockford, Medical Science Master's Student, University of Calgary
Maryam Ghahremani, Research Data Scientist at Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary
Zahinoor Ismail, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, urinary tract infections, irregular periods, low libido, trouble sleeping, brain fog, mood swings — and in rare cases, even a burning tongue sensation. What might all these symptoms have in common? They can all be signs of menopause.

But could these symptoms hint at a greater story? New research suggests that menopause symptoms are not just immediate hurdles to overcome; they might also hold clues about a person’s future health, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
