Mark Carney wants to make Canada an energy superpower — but what will be sacrificed for that goal?
By Leah Levac, Associate Professor of Community Engagement and Political Science, University of Guelph
Jane Stinson, Adjunct Research Professor in Work and Labour, Carleton University
Leah M. Fusco, Postdoctoral researcher, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Canada’s recent federal election was regularly dubbed one of the most consequential of the last 50 years. Economic and sovereignty threats from United States President Donald Trump were key issues in the campaign. In response, pledges about energy infrastructure and resource development played an important role in party platforms.
We have been studying impact assessments, the uneven consequences of resource development and sustainable energy transitions for over 15 years.…
- Monday, May 5, 2025