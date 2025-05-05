Tolerance.ca
Investing in agriculture reduces poverty and inequality: economic model finds the best funding mix for 10 African countries

By Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
Africa faces challenges in reducing extreme poverty and inequality. In 2024, 8.5% of the global population was living in extreme poverty (that is, on less than US$2.15 a day). Nearly 67% of these people were living in sub-Saharan Africa.

To tackle these significant issues of poverty and inequality, it is essential to identify the locations of the most impoverished individuals. This enables investments to focus on generating growth and productivity that are both inclusive of poor people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
