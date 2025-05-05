Tolerance.ca
30 years of free basic education in Ghana: a report card

By Pearl S. Kyei, Senior lecturer, University of Ghana
Fred Dzanku, Professor, Institute of Statistical and Social Economic Research, University of Ghana
Samuel Kobina Annim, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Cape Coast
Ghana, like many sub-Saharan Africa countries, began investing substantially in free education three decades ago. This led to an increase in the number of children that attend primary school. But what has the impact been on learning outcomes?

The Conversation Africa spoke to demographer Pearl Kyei, who, with economists Fred Dzanku and Samuel Annim,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
