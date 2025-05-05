Tolerance.ca
Marine fossil found in South Africa is one of a kind, thanks to unusual preservation

By Sarah Gabbott, Professor of Palaeontology, University of Leicester
A fossilised creature found in a South African roadside quarry 25 years ago has finally got an official name. The small, segmented, crustacean-like creature, dated to 444 million years ago, can now be introduced as Keurbos susanae. It belongs to the arthropod group of animals, which accounts for about 84% of all known species that exist today, including insects, spiders and crabs.

Palaeontologist Sarah Gabbott explains what's so unusual about her discovery, which she named as part of the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
