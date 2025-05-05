Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To the brink and back: How near-death experiences can change how people work

By Akierah Binns, PhD Management Candidate, University of Guelph
Jamie Gruman, Professor of Organizational Behaviour, University of Guelph
What happens when someone comes close to death and then returns to everyday life, including work? For some, the experience can be transformative.

Near-death experiences (NDEs) are deeply personal experiences that some people report after a close brush with death. These experiences can include sensations such as floating above one’s body, reviewing moments from one’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
