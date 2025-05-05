Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hurricane forecasts are more accurate than ever – NOAA funding cuts could change that, with a busy storm season coming

By Chris Vagasky, Meteorologist and Research Program Manager, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A meteorologist explains three essential components of NOAA hurricane data collection that forecasters everywhere rely on yet are being targeted for federal cuts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
~ How was the Earth built?
~ Philly’s forgotten history as a hub of anarchism with a thriving radical Yiddish press
~ Teachers and librarians are among those least likely to die by suicide − public health researchers offer insights on what this means for other professions
~ In Yemen, Trump risks falling into an ‘airpower trap’ that has drawn past US presidents into costly wars
~ National security advisers manage decision-making as advocates or honest brokers
~ A pope of the Americas: What Francis meant to 2 continents
~ Pope Francis encouraged Christian-Muslim dialogue and helped break down stereotypes
~ Worsening allergies aren’t your imagination − windy days create the perfect pollen storm
~ Hong Kong falls to 140th in global press freedom index with historic low score
~ When the ICE agent at the airport echoes Trump’s motto: A Brazilian journalist at the US border
