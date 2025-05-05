Tolerance.ca
Teachers and librarians are among those least likely to die by suicide − public health researchers offer insights on what this means for other professions

By Jordan Batchelor, Research Analyst at the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University
Charles Max Katz, Director of the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety, Arizona State University
Taylor Cox, Program Coordinator, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
Nationally, about 11 male educators die by suicide for every 100,000 people, compared with a rate of almost 23 for all Americans.The Conversation


© The Conversation
