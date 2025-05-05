Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National security advisers manage decision-making as advocates or honest brokers

By Gregory F. Treverton, Professor of Practice in International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
In foreign affairs, the national security adviser plays a coordinating role, setting the flow of recommendations to the National Security Council and the president.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How was the Earth built?
~ Philly’s forgotten history as a hub of anarchism with a thriving radical Yiddish press
~ Hurricane forecasts are more accurate than ever – NOAA funding cuts could change that, with a busy storm season coming
~ Teachers and librarians are among those least likely to die by suicide − public health researchers offer insights on what this means for other professions
~ In Yemen, Trump risks falling into an ‘airpower trap’ that has drawn past US presidents into costly wars
~ A pope of the Americas: What Francis meant to 2 continents
~ Pope Francis encouraged Christian-Muslim dialogue and helped break down stereotypes
~ Worsening allergies aren’t your imagination − windy days create the perfect pollen storm
~ Hong Kong falls to 140th in global press freedom index with historic low score
~ When the ICE agent at the airport echoes Trump’s motto: A Brazilian journalist at the US border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter