A basic income support grant can address extreme poverty and inequality in South Africa - economic model shows how
By Carolyn Chisadza, Associate professor, University of Pretoria
Eleni Abraham Yitbarek, Associate Professor, University of Pretoria
Kehinde Oluwaseun Omotoso, Lecturer in Economics
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Nicky Nicholls, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Pretoria
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
Economic modelling suggests that a basic income grant for all individuals aged between 18 and 59 could significantly reduce poverty and inequality in South Africa.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 5, 2025