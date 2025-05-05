Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a ‘smart city’ and why should we care? It’s not just a buzzword

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Abbas Rajabifard, Professor in Geomatics and SDI, The University of Melbourne
Benny Chen, Senior Research Fellow, Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
By 2050, the majority of the world’s population will live in cities. So how do we make them as liveable as possible?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Congo Basin, a vital home for global biodiversity is at risk
~ A ‘Trump slump’ has lifted the left in Canada and now Australia – what are the lessons for NZ?
~ Tailoring and the Black dandy: how 250 years of Black fashion history inspired the 2025 Met Gala
~ Thought the election campaign was boring? Maybe you’re just not on TikTok
~ Australia can no longer take a ‘business as usual’ approach to the US. On security, it’s time for courage and confidence
~ Hong Kong: Targeting of Exiled Activists’ Families Escalates
~ Malaysia: Wood Products Tainted by Abuse, Deforestation
~ Newly discovered tropical oyster reefs are thriving across northern Australia – they deserve protection
~ Truth and lies, trust and doubt: how should we be navigating the misinformation crisis?
~ We talk a lot about being ‘resilient’. But what does it actually mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter