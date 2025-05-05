What is a ‘smart city’ and why should we care? It’s not just a buzzword
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Abbas Rajabifard, Professor in Geomatics and SDI, The University of Melbourne
Benny Chen, Senior Research Fellow, Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
By 2050, the majority of the world’s population will live in cities. So how do we make them as liveable as possible?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 4, 2025