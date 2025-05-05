Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thought the election campaign was boring? Maybe you’re just not on TikTok

By Susan Grantham, Lecturer in Communication, Griffith University
The five week campaign was lamented by many as dull. But on TikTok, where millions of Australians are daily, it was anything but.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -

