Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Targeting of Exiled Activists’ Families Escalates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a demonstration outside the Foreign Office in Berlin, September 1, 2020. © 2020 Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images (Taipei) – The Hong Kong police arrested the father of a prominent US-based activist, Anna Kwok, on April 30, 2025, and charged him with a national security crime, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrest of Kwok Yin-sang was the first such prosecution of a family member of an exiled activist. Hong Kong authorities should immediately drop all charges and release him.The Hong Kong authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
