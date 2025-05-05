Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Wood Products Tainted by Abuse, Deforestation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Matek Geram, a geospatial expert for the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (SADIA) which supports Indigenous communities to map their ancestral territories and defend their land claims, walks through the rainforest in central Sarawak, Malaysia, September 8, 2024.  © 2024 Luciana Téllez-Chávez/Human Rights Watch Malaysia’s Sarawak state has failed to protect an Indigenous community from a company that logged without the community’s consent and seeks to remove them from their land.The company’s conduct does not meet local laws and policies. Rather than holding the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Congo Basin, a vital home for global biodiversity is at risk
~ What is a ‘smart city’ and why should we care? It’s not just a buzzword
~ A ‘Trump slump’ has lifted the left in Canada and now Australia – what are the lessons for NZ?
~ Tailoring and the Black dandy: how 250 years of Black fashion history inspired the 2025 Met Gala
~ Thought the election campaign was boring? Maybe you’re just not on TikTok
~ Australia can no longer take a ‘business as usual’ approach to the US. On security, it’s time for courage and confidence
~ Hong Kong: Targeting of Exiled Activists’ Families Escalates
~ Newly discovered tropical oyster reefs are thriving across northern Australia – they deserve protection
~ Truth and lies, trust and doubt: how should we be navigating the misinformation crisis?
~ We talk a lot about being ‘resilient’. But what does it actually mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter