Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire smoke and extreme heat can occur together: Preparing for the combined health effects of a hot, smoky future

By Stephanie Cleland, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Exposure to either wildfire smoke or extreme heat poses a significant threat to health. When they occur together, it may amplify the health risks of exposure.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
