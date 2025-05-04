Stress, not identity, drives riskier cannabis use among sexually diverse youth, new study finds
By Kira London-Nadeau, Postdoctoral Pediatric Research Fellow, Université de Montréal
Charlie Rioux, Assistant Professor, College of Health and Human Sciences, Texas Tech University
Natalie Castellanos-Ryan, Associate Professor of Psychoeducation, Université de Montréal
New research finds sexually diverse youth are three times more likely to use cannabis in risky ways—driven by stress, not identity—highlighting the need for better mental health support and equity.
- Sunday, May 4, 2025