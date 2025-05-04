African wild dogs: DNA tests of their faeces reveal surprises about what they eat
By Carel Oosthuizen, Senior lecturer in Zoology, University of Pretoria
Andre Ganswindt, Professor and Director of the Mammal Research Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Bruce Crossey, PhD Candidate, University of Pretoria
Grant Hall, Lecturer and director of the Stable Isotope Laboratory of the Mammal Research Institute, University of Pretoria
African wild dogs are carnivores always thought to hunt in packs. But new DNA analysis has found they also eat small birds and hares and may hunt alone.
- Sunday, May 4, 2025