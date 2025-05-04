Tolerance.ca
Second-term Albanese will face policy pressure, devastated Liberals have only bad options

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Despite Labor’s resounding win at yesterdays election, long-standing policy pressure will haunt them . While the Liberals attempt to regroup facing few options.The Conversation


