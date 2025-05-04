Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blaming Donald Trump for conservative losses in both Canada and Australia is being too kind to Peter Dutton

By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
The Coalition should resist seeing Trump as a natural disaster over which they had no control. Peter Dutton made many other missteps that doomed his party’s chances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Election flops – a night to forget for minor parties on the left and the right
~ African wild dogs: DNA tests of their faeces reveal surprises about what they eat
~ Reform or retreat? The Catholic church in Africa after Pope Francis
~ Second-term Albanese will face policy pressure, devastated Liberals have only bad options
~ In its soul-searching, the Coalition should examine its relationship with the media
~ Independents will not help form government – but they will be vital in holding it to account
~ What young Indigenous Brazilians think about climate change
~ Labor makes Senate gains, and left-wing parties will hold a Senate majority
~ State of the states: 6 experts on how the election unfolded across the country
~ World Press Freedom Day: Caribbean media faces new challenges in the age of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter