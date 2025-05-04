Tolerance.ca
Independents will not help form government – but they will be vital in holding it to account

By Joshua Black, Visitor, School of History, Australian National University
Yes, Labor has won a huge majority. But it will still need to work constructively with the crossbench in both the House and the Senate.The Conversation


