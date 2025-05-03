Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Press Freedom Day: Caribbean media faces new challenges in the age of AI

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Regional media organisations cite the “urgent” need to address the transformative impact of AI on journalism within the context of unique challenges of “media viability, misinformation, and natural disasters.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ El Salvador's diaspora in the US ‘needs to wake up’ from Bukele's propaganda, Salvadoran–American journalist says
~ Albanese’s government might not thrill, but it has shown unity and competence – and that’s no mean feat
~ Labor wins with a superior campaign and weak opposition – now it’s time to make the second term really matter
~ Dutton and the Coalition did not do the work, and misread the Australian mood
~ UK local elections delivered record-breaking fragmentation of the vote
~ Labor routs the Coalition as voters reject Dutton’s undercooked offering
~ Labor wins surprise landslide, returned with a thumping majority
~ Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case is more about individual rights than the Trump administration’s foreign policy
~ Albanese increases majority and Dutton loses seat in stunning election landslide
~ Journalism in exile: Muwatin’s fight for independent media in the Gulf
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter