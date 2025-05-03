Tolerance.ca
Labor wins with a superior campaign and weak opposition – now it’s time to make the second term really matter

By Chris Wallace, Professor, School of Politics Economics & Society, Faculty of Business Government & Law, University of Canberra
Superior campaigning by the Labor machine, a lift in the personal performance of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and a woeful campaign by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have seen Labor re-elected for a second term.

Albanese will go down as one of the luckiest Labor leaders in Australian political history. He faced two deeply unpopular and somewhat odd Coalition leaders – Scott Morrison in 2022 and Dutton in 2025 – and edged out both to first win, and now retain, power. Dutton even lost his seat.

Albanese was lucky, too, that the distress and dysfunction evident in the United…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
