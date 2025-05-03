Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

UK local elections delivered record-breaking fragmentation of the vote

By Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
The Conservatives and Labour together barely scraped a quarter of seats – but Reform’s victory came on a historically low vote share.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
