Human Rights Observatory

Labor routs the Coalition as voters reject Dutton’s undercooked offering

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
After a campaign overshadowed by Trump, Labor has prevailed and the Liberals have been left with a real problem: who would want to lead them now?The Conversation


