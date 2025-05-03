Tolerance.ca
Journalism in exile: Muwatin’s fight for independent media in the Gulf

By Walid El Houri
Exiled in London, Mohammed Al-Fazari leads Muwatin, a London-based independent media outlet reporting on Gulf issues, facing state censorship, funding challenges, and the risks of exile journalism.


