Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mizzima News: Surviving the junta and reporting Myanmar's ‘Spring Revolution’

By Mong Palatino
“Safety is the main challenge because anyone who is working for Mizzima News or who is known to work for us will be punished, arrested, and imprisoned by the junta.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Super antibodies’ for snake toxins: how a dangerous DIY experiment helped scientists make a new antivenom
~ Fake news and the election campaign – how worried should voters be?
~ Myanmar crisis deepens as military attacks persist and needs grow
~ May Day or Detention Day? Turkey marks Labor Day
~ Want to walk the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage? Leave your phone at home
~ Can drinking champagne reduce your risk of sudden cardiac arrest? Here’s why it’s only a small part of the story
~ From vigorous brushing to clear aligners, here’s what might be causing your gums to recede
~ Who gets to be called an astronaut? Private space travel has reignited debate over use of prestigious title
~ Can vitamin D help prevent colorectal cancer? The science is promising – but not straightforward
~ How Trump’s tariffs could hit developing economies – even those not involved in the trade war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter